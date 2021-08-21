Cloudy icon
71º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

One person seriously injured after Bedford crash

Victim was trapped inside after car, crane truck collide

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Tags: bedford, Bedford, accident, bedford fire department
One person was rescued from a car after a crash in Bedford.
One person was rescued from a car after a crash in Bedford. (WSLS)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department responded to a car crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Independence Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they found a crane truck and a small sedan, with the victim trapped inside.

Rescuers extricated the patient within six minutes who was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The department posted on Facebook Saturday morning:

“3:30pm- Units responded to the 1000 block of Independence Boulevard reports of a vehicle vs
crane. Engine 1 (w/three) arrived to find one crane truck and small sedan with heavy damage and
entrapment. Rescue 1 (w/ six) removed the door and had the patient extricated six minutes after
arrival. Medic 14-1 and County 10 transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The street remained
closed for several hours while Bedford Police investigated the crash.”

No word on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter