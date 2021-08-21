One person seriously injured after Bedford crash

One person was rescued from a car after a crash in Bedford.

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department responded to a car crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Independence Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they found a crane truck and a small sedan, with the victim trapped inside.

Rescuers extricated the patient within six minutes who was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No word on the victim’s condition.