Police searching for suspect in Danville business robberies

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they said robbed two businesses in Danville over the weekend.

The first robbery was at the Food Lion on South Boston Road just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and the second happened less than 15 minutes later at the Fas Mart on South Main Street, according to police.

According to police, the suspect used a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from both businesses and was last seen going south on Highway 86 into North Carolina.

Police said no one was hurt during the robberies.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Danville Police Department or call 911.