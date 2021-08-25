Authorities searching for missing 86-year-old man with dementia in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 86-year-old man with dementia.

Ross Arkell was reported missing by a family member just before midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 24, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say he was last seen in the Bay Front Road and Water’s Edge Country Club area of Penhook, Virginia. He was wearing a dark brown shirt, green sweater, brown hat, khaki pants, brown shoes and according to authorities, is 6 feet and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.