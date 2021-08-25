Don’t worry, Cayenne the cat isn’t as spicy as he sounds

ROANOKE, Va. – Cayenne will set your heart ablaze — with love and not spiciness, of course.

This 2-year-old cat wasn’t sure about people when he first arrived at Angels of Assisi but has since warmed up to people.

He’ll gladly take any treats you have to offer now!

He enjoys attention and will allow you to put him, but only on his terms.

The shelter sats he would do best in a home with no children.

If you’re interested in adopting Cayenne, you can contact Angels of Assisi.

Click here for more information.