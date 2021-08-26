Person removed from Franklin County School Board meeting after outburst

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – There was an outburst at the Franklin County School Board meeting Wednesday evening over masking in schools.

Disrupting the meeting, a woman can be heard saying, “I’m sorry, who do you think you are?” Shortly after, officials ordered the woman out of the room.

This comes after the school board was informed there are more than 600 students in quarantine between the middle and high schools.

On Wednesday night, the board approved new mitigation strategies to try and cut down new cases among students and staff.