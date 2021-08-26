Virginia Standards of Learning testing data to be released on Thursday

The Virginia Department of Education will report the results of the 2020-21 Standards of Learning assessments Thursday. This is the first SOL testing data in two years after Virginia education officials were allowed to cancel federally mandated tests for the 2019-20 school year.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane stated in April that the focus of testing in spring 2021 was on collecting data to identify the academic needs of students and to inform local and state efforts. The data will then be used to help students recover academically from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the state level, SOL results will provide objective and consistent data to support the development of statewide initiatives and policies to help schools and students recover from the disruptions to teaching and learning caused by the pandemic.

At the local level, SOL results will provide data for teachers, principals, superintendents on where individual students are excelling and where they are struggling in order to design instruction and supports that meet their unique academic needs.

The VDOE said wide variations in participation rates and learning conditions due to the pandemic should be taken into consideration when reviewing the data. VDOE explained that participation last year was significantly lower than in previous years.

In addition, VDOE said far fewer students retook SOL tests during 2020-21 because of the waiver of accreditation and the flexibility granted to high schools in the Board of Education’s emergency guidelines for the awarding of verified credits for graduation.

Only one subject saw statewide increases in the 2018-19 SOL test results. At the time, the new math SOL test reflects revisions to the state mathematics standards approved by the state Board of Education in 2016. The introduction of the new tests marked the end of the three-year transition to the revised standards. 82% of students passed, compared to 77% passing the previous version in the 2017-18 school year.

WSLS 10 News will update this story when the data comes out later today.