How schools are keeping fans safe as high school football returns

High school football returns Friday night and coaches and players want to make sure they are doing everything they can to keep everyone healthy and safe, including the fans.

Some high schools are requiring fans to stay seated throughout the duration of the game unless they are going to the restroom or the concession stand. Some are not allowing fans to gather around the perimeter of the field or in large groups.

Not every high school is the same, though. Lord Botetourt High School is highly encouraging fans to wear masks and to social distance but it is not required.

It is just great that the kids get to be out there and it is at least somewhat of a sense of being normal,” said the Lord Botetourt head football coach, Jamie Harless. ”The guidelines are all based on locality and school division. That is the knowledge I have. We are going to do everything we can do to make sure that we are as safe as we can possibly be.”

All the schools we talked to said they are going to follow CDC recommendations for players, coaches and fans.