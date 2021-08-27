Partly Cloudy icon
Nelson County Public Schools closed Friday due to altercation between two students, increase in COVID-19 activity

Classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 30

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Nelson County Public Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, Aug. 27 due to a fight that broke out between two students and an increase in COVID-19 activity at the schools.

School officials say the fight happened at Nelson County High School on Thursday.

While law enforcement was at the school for an unrelated event, they had to break up a fight between the two students. Officials added that another student became confrontational and because of this is being detained by officers.

In addition, Nelson County Public Schools has also seen an uptick in COVID-19 activity amid the heatwave.

Due to this, the school will be closed Friday to allow staff time to conduct a thorough investigation into Thursday’s incident as well as sanitize and deep clean its schools and vehicles.

