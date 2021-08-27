New Lynchburg Airbnb will allow you to cozy up in a caboose

Train caboose to become an Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking for an Airbnb in Lynchburg, you’ll soon be able to cozy up in a caboose.

A 1951 Southern caboose was recently installed on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving the scene an industrial vibe.

The owners, Marc and Amy Corbett, say they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia, where it was used as a concession stand at a ballfield.

They received the proper city permits and plan to complete a full renovation with a deck.

It will be able to sleep up to four people, and they hope to appeal to all ages.

“We had this property overlooking the train tracks, in front of the James River. We were originally going to build, and I laughed my friend’s idea off, but Marc said, ‘that’s actually brilliant,” said Amy Corbett.

They hope to have the caboose ready by next Spring. No word yet on how much it will cost to stay there.