Roanoke’s Wing Fest, Movies in the Park in Lynchburg and other events happening Round Town this weekend

If you’re still in need of weekend plans, don’t worry because we’re working for you to find out what’s happening ‘round town.

Roanoke Wing Fest will return to Roanoke’s Dr. Pepper Park. Enjoy great food, entertainment, vendors and more. Tickets are $7 at the gate. It’s Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

The Carroll County Agricultural Fair continues this weekend. Enjoy the rides, food, shows, pageants and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, noon on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5.

Head to downtown Lexington for the Rockbridge Community Festival. Enjoy activities for the family, arts and craft vendors, live music and more. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a movie under the stars at Moves in the Park in Lynchburg. Friday night, Lion King will be shown at Riverside Park. There will be food trucks and popcorn available. The movie starts at sunset at about 8 p.m. Admission is free.