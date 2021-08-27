Six years later, local Afghan refugees still feel the pain of the chaos in their home country

ROANOKE, Va. – The images coming out of Kabul are devastating many people but some of our local refugees are feeling the pain the most.

Six years ago, Razia and Ramzia Siddiqui escaped Afghanistan with their other sister to save themselves from the Taliban attacks.

“Some people get blood,” Ramzia said. “Some people died. Very bad for she and he and not good for people.”

But to now see their home country being destroyed under complete Taliban rule, these sisters are in pain as they think about their loved ones who are still in danger.

“We miss our people all the time,” Razia said. “And when I eat something I think about my people who don’t eat something. It’s difficult for my mind. "

It’s a heavyweight they carry on their shoulders as they try to learn English and integrate into American culture.

“I get a little depression about my family,” Razia said.

The horrific scene oversees hits close to home because 40% of Blue Ridge Literacy’s student population are Afghan.

“I think three of four of our student families have gone on vacation to visit their families and are having difficulty coming back into the country,” Blue Ridge Literacy Program Director Sara Geres said.

Blue Ridge Literacy is the beacon of hope for these sisters.

Geres not only teaches them English one-on-one but has been by their side every step of the way.

“All the time when I need anything they do for me,” Razia said. “Like when I need a doctor appointment they give me some information.”

Though these sisters miss Afghanistan, they say the Roanoke community welcomes and makes them feel safe.

“There is no need to be afraid of someone that looks different than you,” Geres said. “They are human just like you. They were just raised in a different culture.”