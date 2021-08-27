Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Thousands more refugees entering Virginia prepare to stay at military bases

Refugees from Afghanistan are expected to move to military bases in the coming days

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Virginia, Afghanistan
Nearly 14,000 Afghan refugees in Virginia
Nearly 14,000 Afghan refugees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Flags are flying at half staff across Virginia in honor of United States Service members and other victims killed in the Kabul airport attack.

Nearly 14,000 Afghan refugees have now entered the commonwealth according to Governor Ralph Northam.

He says they are landing and being processed at Dulles Airport before moving to military bases.

“This is one of the largest airlifts in history Virginia has a very important and critical role when we have onset of this, the operation, though that is very complex there are a lot of moving parts,” Northam

The governor hopes to have more information on the number of refugees in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter