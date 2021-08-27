Thousands more refugees entering Virginia prepare to stay at military bases

ROANOKE, Va. – Flags are flying at half staff across Virginia in honor of United States Service members and other victims killed in the Kabul airport attack.

Nearly 14,000 Afghan refugees have now entered the commonwealth according to Governor Ralph Northam.

He says they are landing and being processed at Dulles Airport before moving to military bases.

“This is one of the largest airlifts in history Virginia has a very important and critical role when we have onset of this, the operation, though that is very complex there are a lot of moving parts,” Northam

The governor hopes to have more information on the number of refugees in the coming days.