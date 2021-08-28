51-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder, assault on family member in South Boston

Police are searching for a man in connection to second degree murder.

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on the suspicion of attempted murder and assault on a family member:

Authorities say James Kevin Hobbs, 51, is wanted regarding an incident that happened on Thursday in the Lincoln Drive and Westside area. He is wanted in connection to the following charges:

An attempted murder at the second degree

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Firearm possession by a violent felon

Preventing communication to 911

Reckless handling of a firearm

Assault on a family member

Petit larceny

Police warn that he is considered armed and dangerous and say anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Individuals may also call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203, the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445 or send a message via Facebook Messenger.

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.