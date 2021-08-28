Partly Cloudy icon
51-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder, assault on family member in South Boston

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: South Boston, Crime
Police are searching for a man in connection to second degree murder.
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on the suspicion of attempted murder and assault on a family member:

Authorities say James Kevin Hobbs, 51, is wanted regarding an incident that happened on Thursday in the Lincoln Drive and Westside area. He is wanted in connection to the following charges:

  • An attempted murder at the second degree
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Firearm possession by a violent felon
  • Preventing communication to 911
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Assault on a family member
  • Petit larceny

Police warn that he is considered armed and dangerous and say anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Individuals may also call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203, the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445 or send a message via Facebook Messenger.

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

