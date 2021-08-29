More than 100 swimmers make a splash to raise money for Tudor House scholarship, promote suicide prevention

ROANOKE, Va. – Swimmers made a splash Saturday to raise money for the Tudor House scholarship and promote suicide prevention.

More than 100 swimmers dived into a pool at the Hunting Hills Country Club to honor the life of Louis Tudor.

Tudor was a beloved Roanoke swim coach and businessman who struggled with mental illness and ended up taking his own life more than a year ago. To promote suicide prevention awareness, his family created the Tudor House for people in need.

“Children are just as susceptible to mental health issues as adults are, and if we can really normalize that conversation from the very beginning, it will really help them as adults,” Tudor House Executive Director Kathleen Thorell said.

The Big Kahuna Swim Meet has raised more than $4,000 so far for the Louis Tudor Memorial Scholarship. The Tudor House’s biggest sponsor launched a new challenge Saturday morning at the swim meet.

If they can raise $100,000 by December, then the donor will match $50,000.

If you would like to help the Tudor House, you can volunteer and/or make a monetary contribution on their website.