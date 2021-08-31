19-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Campbell County man

Matthew Critchley, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting

EVINGTON, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Evington, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a call around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday for a man that had been shot at a home on Buffalo Lane. The home belonged to the victim, Lawrence Taylor, who police said is now dead.

Matthew Critchley, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Critchley is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.