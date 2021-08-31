Freedom First buys Downtown Roanoke building for its future headquarters

ROANOKE, Va. – Freedom First will soon have a new home in downtown Roanoke.

The credit union purchased the Elmwood Building located at 207 Bullitt Ave SE that will later become its corporate headquarters.

“Our continued growth has made it possible to purchase this terrific property where we will one day consolidate many of our business units into one location,” said President and CEO Paul Phillips.

The Elmwood Building previously was a hardware store and furniture warehouse.

It currently houses GE Digital, which will continue to occupy the building along with Freedom First.