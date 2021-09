LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Liberty University annex, containing students told to quarantine, is at maximum capacity.

The old hotel is located several miles from campus, but we’re told the university has other options for housing additional students in quarantine.

LU started its two-week mitigation period Monday with classes online and large, indoor gatherings suspended.

Their online dashboard reports 159 covid-19 cases and nearly 500 people in quarantine.