New tire shop in Lynchburg is wheelin’ and dealin’ to feed those in need

The company has provided 500,000 meals since 2017

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

New RNR Tire Express location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new tire shop in Lynchburg is donating part of its profits to feeding those in need.

RNR Tire Express just opened on Old Forest Road, making it the company’s ninth location in the Commonwealth.

For every tire they sell, they’ll donate one dollar to a local food bank.

“Employees enjoy the fact that our business gives back to the community. It makes them proud. They know that when they stay back and [help] that customer that needs some tires tonight, and we’re running late; that they’re feeding, perhaps, 16 meals. Four tires are four dollars,” said Ron Russell, owner of RNR Tires Express.

Russell says the company has provided more than 500,000 meals since 2017.

