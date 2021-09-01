Cloudy icon
73º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Roanoke puts pre-set barricades in place ahead of Ida remnants

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Weather
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is prepping for the possible remnants of Ida by putting pre-set barricades in place across the city.

The region is in a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday.

Below is a list of the barricade locations:

  • 9th & 10th and Campbell
  • Both sides of Shaffers X-ing
  • Cravens Creek & Deyerle
  • Cravens Creek & Crestmoor
  • Wise & Indian Village
  • Vale & Kermit
  • Vale & Gus Nicks
  • Baldwin & Tuck
  • Tuck & Eastern
  • 13th & Eastern

To stay weather aware, keep up to date with our latest weather coverage.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email