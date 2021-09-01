Roanoke puts pre-set barricades in place ahead of Ida remnants

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is prepping for the possible remnants of Ida by putting pre-set barricades in place across the city.
The region is in a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday.
Below is a list of the barricade locations:
- 9th & 10th and Campbell
- Both sides of Shaffers X-ing
- Cravens Creek & Deyerle
- Cravens Creek & Crestmoor
- Wise & Indian Village
- Vale & Kermit
- Vale & Gus Nicks
- Baldwin & Tuck
- Tuck & Eastern
- 13th & Eastern
