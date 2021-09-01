Roanoke puts pre-set barricades in place ahead of Ida remnants

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is prepping for the possible remnants of Ida by putting pre-set barricades in place across the city.

The region is in a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday.

Below is a list of the barricade locations:

9th & 10th and Campbell

Both sides of Shaffers X-ing

Cravens Creek & Deyerle

Cravens Creek & Crestmoor

Wise & Indian Village

Vale & Kermit

Vale & Gus Nicks

Baldwin & Tuck

Tuck & Eastern

13th & Eastern

To stay weather aware, keep up to date with our latest weather coverage.