Martinsville man sentenced to more than 11 years on child porn charges

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography and other charges, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Court documents show that authorities first found out about Terrance Penn, 38, in Dec. 2019 after an underage girl reported having sexual contact with him several times. The girl also told authorities that Penn recorded the sexual activity on his phone and described the two phones that Penn used.

Authorities then said they initiated a traffic stop on Penn that same month, and found two cell phones that matched the description given by the girl as well as a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the center console.

Investigators got search warrants for Penn’s phones, which they said had videos of sexual contact between Penn and the victim.

Penn was sentenced to 140 months in prison for possessing child pornography and possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony, according to the DOJ.