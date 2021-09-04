More than 150 cars fill the Salem Civic Center parking lot for 34th annual Mopars in the Valley Car Show

More than 160 cars fill the Salem Civic Center parking lot for 34th annual Mopars in the Valley Car Show

SALEM, VA. – Hundreds of Chrysler lovers gathered Saturday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center.

Car enthusiasts from all over the east coast came out to show off their prized possessions at the 34th annual Mopars in the Valley Car Show.

The good fun was for a good cause. The money raised will go to St. Judes Hospital and Roanoke charities. From classic to mainstream, more than 150 cars filled the parking lot, including a 1940 Desoto.

“A few years back we knew the area charities were hurting,” Roanoke Valley Mopar Club member Mark Novak said. “We started giving money to the local charities, that’s why it’s important.”

The Mopar club said last year was its biggest show yet. It had more than 250 cars since it was one of the only shows during the pandemic.