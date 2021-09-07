Salem shop offering free ice cream if you read five books

SALEM, Va. – Reading is bringing some sweet rewards. The Dilly Dally in Salem is giving kids free ice cream if they read five books.

“We wanted to do the reading rewards program because we have a lot of little friends that come into the Dilly Dally. Not only that but my staff loves children. I have several who are early childhood education majors plus others who have been babysitters or have little family members their whole life so we spend a lot of time thinking about what would they like to do, what can we do to get to know them a little bit better,” said Lisa Garst, the Dilly Dally owner.

Here’s how it works: pick up a bookmark from the store, fill out the five books you read and then bring it back for a free kiddie scoop of ice cream.

It’s open to pre-k through fifth graders.

A fun note: Dilly Dally employee and Roanoke College student Katherin Vaughan designed the bookmark.

The Dilly Dally is at 1511 Eddy Avenue in Salem. You can find more on them here.

Runabout Sports Roanoke saw what they were doing and wanted to do something too. If you bring them a completed bookmark, they’ll give you $5 off any purchase.