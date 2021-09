DANVILLE, Va. – A popular restaurant in Danville has permanently closed its doors.

Texas Steak and Ale House off of Riverside Drive closed Monday.

Customers were met with a sign on the door of the restaurant, thanking them for their business, but no explanation as to why the business closed.

Employees were in the parking lot Wednesday to pick up their last paychecks. One of the former employees told 10 News they were only just informed of the restaurant’s fate last week.