Buchanan firefighter honors lives of first responders lost on 9/11

BUCHANAN, Va. – Events in Buchanan honoring the lives lost on 9/11 begin Friday with a screening of the movie “World Trade Center’' and continue Saturday morning with a remembrance walk.

Local organizer, Buchanan firefighter Bill Price has personal ties to the FDNY firefighters who helped people during the World Trade Center attacks, his Godfather, Al Weber. Bill made a promise to Al years ago which is why he organizes events to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

“Because I made a promise to this guy a long time ago that his friends wouldn’t be forgotten and I’m going to make sure this promise is fulfilled as long as I’m around,” said Bill.

This year for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Al is attending the events Bill has planned.

“Some days it feels like it was yesterday, sometimes it feels like a lifetime ago,” said Al. “As we get into this time of year, it gets tough. But we gotta do it. I enjoy doing it but it is tough,” he said.

Saturday morning a remembrance walk will be held at Buchanan’s Riverside Park.

“We start at 8:46 when the first tower gets hit. And stop for a moment of remembrance. The time the second tower gets hit. The time the Pentagon gets hit and the time Flight 93 goes down in Shanksville.”

Along the path of the walkway, there will be 415 American flags. Each one represents a first responder who lost their life on September 11, 2001.

“They have a tag on them that has a name and picture of a first responder killed and on the back has a small profile about him, talks about his life. Each of these people, there were 415 lives out here. They all have their stories,” said Bill.

Saturday’s remembrance walk begins with opening remarks at 7:30 a.m. at Buchanan’s Riverside Park.