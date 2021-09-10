VMI’s superintendent inaugurated after nearly a year serving as interim

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute officially has a new superintendent: Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins.

Over the past almost year, he has served as interim superintendent, but an inaugural parade made Wins’ position official on Friday.

The superintendent is no stranger to post as a class of 1985 VMI grad. He also spent 34 years in the army.

[‘I get to be an example’: VMI’s first African-American superintendent ushers in era of change]

“We must strengthen our commitment to a sense of commonality and purpose and a community based on mutual respect and selfless service. I regard this key to the arsenal not only a key to the past but also to VMI’s future,” said Wins during Friday’s inaugural parade.

Ad

Wins is VMI’s 15th superintendent and the first African-American superintendent in the military college’s history.