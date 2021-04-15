VMI names Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins its next superintendent

LEXINGTON, Va. – In a unanimous vote, the Virginia Military Institue Board of Visitors approved the next man to lead the military college.

Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, who graduated from VMI in 1985, will serve as the 15th superintendent.

Since Nov. 2020, Wins has been the Institute’s interim superintendent.

“If someone had told me a year ago that today I’d be the superintendent of my alma mater, I would have told them they were crazy,” Wins said. “However, the interactions that I’ve had over the past six months with VMI’s outstanding cadets and dedicated faculty have been some of the most rewarding interactions of my career. The fact of the matter is I believe in the honor, integrity, civility, and sacrifice that we instill in our cadets. I’m excited to once again be a part of that and am looking forward to leading this next chapter of the Institute’s history.”

Prior to taking that role at VMI, he served more than three decades in the Army.

“Maj. Gen. Wins has distinguished himself as a leader whose dedication to the Institute’s mission and to the Corps of Cadets has endeared him to many during his brief time as interim superintendent,” said VMI Board of Visitors President John William Boland. “VMI’s mission, Honor Code, and regimental and class systems are vitally important to the future success of our institution. There’s no question that Maj. Gen. Wins is the right person to preserve and advance VMI’s unique system of education moving forward.”

In his time at VMI so far, Wins has spent time meeting with cadets, faculty, staff, parents, and alumni to better understand their needs and concerns.

During that process he identified five outcomes for the Institute moving forward: