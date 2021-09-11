Buchanan nonprofit farm raises funds to help American heroes gain equestrian therapy

BUCHANAN, Va. – A nonprofit horse farm kicked off its biggest annual fundraiser Saturday to help veterans who struggle with PTSD.

With bands jamming on stage, 81 vendors offered food, drinks and veteran resources at Freedom Fest.

Recognizing the American heroes who take their own lives, New Freedom Farm offers equestrian therapy to help veterans cope.

“Navy Nick” is honored to have worked with his 9-year-old wild mustang, Watson, for the past three years.

After serving in Operation Desert Storm, and serving as a firefighter and EMS provider, he said this type of therapy helps him move forward.

“In order to build that therapeutic relationship, you have to focus on the horse and be in the present right now, not [on] things that happened in the past,” he said. “So for me, it allows me to kind of clear my head and let go of some things that maybe I was holding on to.”

Freedom Fest will continue throughout the month on the following days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m:

Saturday, Sept. 11

Sunday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 25

Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets cost $7 and you can purchase your tickets on the farm’s website.