Roanoke man pleads guilty to causing deadly 2019 crash

ROANOEK COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke man pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with a deadly 2019 crash in Roanoke County.

Kenneth Inger pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, DUI, and two counts of hit-and-run in connection with the Sept. 10, 2019 crash on Brambleton Avenue that killed 48-year-old Thomas Orr.

Inger rear-ended Orr’s car, pushing it into a utility pole on Brambleton Avenue.

Inger also entered a plea of no contest to the murder charge against him. The judge took this charge under advisement

Inger’s sentencing is set for January.