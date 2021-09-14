Salem Red Sox set to stay for the next year despite rumors

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox wrap up their regular season with a six home game stretch. With the season coming to a close, there have been some rumors circulating about the future of the team.

Adam Lawrence, the team’s general manager says that the Salem Red Sox will 100% be staying in Salem next year. Lawrence also said they are working on plans for next season and that the 2022 season schedule should be coming out in the next couple of weeks.

Lawrence said this past season has brought some of the most ticket sales they have ever seen. He thinks this is due to the season starting later than normal. Due to the pandemic, the baseball team started their season a month later than they usually do.

“We didn’t play any cold games in April. It can be very cold out here in April and we avoided that by starting late in May. Though we did have some capacity restrictions, from the beginning it created some demand, which was kind of exciting,” said Lawrence.

Ad

Before the team can shift focus to next year, they still have six home games of the regular season. The first home game of the stretch is Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. versus the Delmarva Shorebirds. The team will also host a couple of different theme nights for fans to enjoy before the close of the season. On Friday they have Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act coming to the ballpark. Saturday is Military appreciation night and Sunday finishes off the weekend with fan appreciation night.

As far as playoffs, Lawrence is hopeful that the team will make it.

“We are two and half games up right now in the playoff race. So hopefully we can close that out and make it to the playoffs. That would be really exciting for our fans,” said Lawrence.