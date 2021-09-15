23-year-old Danville man to serve 25 years for killing his infant son

Antoine Jefferson has been charged with with felony homicide and felony child abuse in the death of his three-month-old son

DANVILLE, Va. – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in the death of his infant son, according to court documents.

Antoine Jefferson was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of 50 years with 25 years suspended.

Jefferson’s sentence is broken down below:

Second-degree murder Sentenced to 40 years with 20 years suspended

Abuse of a child or serious injury Sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended



In Jefferson’s arraignment back in August 2020, police said his 3-month-old son’s injuries were consistent with having been shaken.

According to a criminal complaint in Jefferson’s case, in an interview with police, Jefferson admitted to shaking the child by its cheeks and head because he would not stop crying. The child was taken to the medical examiner’s office and had extensive head trauma according to the complaint.

The investigation started on Aug. 9 when the parents drove their infant to Sovah Health because he was unresponsive, and medical staff alerted the police. The infant was then transferred to Duke University Medical Center where he died on Aug. 12, according to police.