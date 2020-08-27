Court documents reveal Danville’s fathers’ actions before each was charged with killing their infant sons

DANVILLE, Va – New details are being released about two Danville men who allegedly killed their young children.

22-year-old Kanyon Wade Guthrie was arrested August 20 and charged with homicide and child abuse in connection with the death of his 8-month-old son. Investigators had been looking into the case since June. Danville police said the child’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.

Guthrie had his arraignment in Danville City Juvenile and Domestic relations court Thursday and was visibly upset and quiet while speaking with the judge.

According to a criminal complaint against Guthrie obtained by 10 News, he was brought in by police for an interview where he stated he lost his temper with the baby because it was crying and squeezed the baby too hard before him laying down for a nap.

This investigation began on June 12, when medical staff at Sovah Health notified police about the boy’s death.

Family members found the child in the house unresponsive, called 911 and EMS transported the child to the hospital.

22-year-old Antoine Jefferson had his arraignment at the same time Thursday morning. He faces homicide and child abuse charges. Police said his 3-month-old’s injuries were consistent with having been shaken.

According to a criminal complaint in Jefferson’s case, in an interview with police, Jefferson admitted to shaking the child by its cheeks and head because he would not stop crying. The child was taken to the medical examiner’s office and had extensive head trauma according to the complaint.

The investigation started on Aug. 9 when the parents drove their infant to Sovah Health because he was unresponsive, and medical staff alerted the police. The infant was then transferred to Duke University Medical Center where he died on Aug. 12, according to police.

Coretta White with Haven of Dan River Region is encouraging the community to speak out about potential domestic violence.

“What we’re trying to establish here is to break the gap in services in our community,” White said.

The non-profit provides resources for community members who may be impacted by domestic abuse. White says its important to say something if someone feels domestic abuse may be happening.

“It’s important for friends and family to realize and recognize the signs and try to help the victim as much as possible,” White said.

Both Guthrie and Jefferson have requested court appointed attorneys and have their next appearance set for October 2.