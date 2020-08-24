22-year-old Danville man charged with killing his 3-month-old son

DANVILLE, Va. – A 22-year-old father has been charged with killing his three-month-old son, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say Antoine Jefferson has been charged with felony homicide and felony child abuse in the death of his infant child. Jefferson was arrested on Friday in Danville without incident.

According to police, the investigation started on Aug. 9 when the parents drove their infant to Sovah Health - Danville because he was unresponsive, and medical staff alerted the police.

The infant was then transferred to Duke University Medical Center where he died on Aug. 12, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000.