Danville men accused of killing infant sons appear in court

DANVILLE, Va – Two men who each allegedly killed their children appeared in Danville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Thursday.

22-year-old Kanyon Wade Gutherie was arrested August 20 and charged with homicide and child abuse in connection with the death of his 8-month-old son. Investigators had been looking into the case since June. Danville police said the child’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.

Gutherie had his arraignment Thursday morning. He was visibly upset and quiet while speaking with the judge.

Antoine Jefferson, 22, had his arraignment at the same time Thursday morning. He faces homicide and child abuse charges. Police said his 3-month-old’s injuries were consistent with having been shaken.

That investigation began Aug. 9 when the parents drove their son to Sovah Health in Danville because he was unresponsive and medical staff alerted the police.

The infant was then transferred to Duke University Medical Center where he died on Aug. 12, according to police.

Both men have requested court-appointed attorneys and have their next appearance set for Oct. 2.