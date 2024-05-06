Roanoke City budget one week from being adopted

Roanoke City Council is a week away from adopting the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 budget.

Monday was the final briefing of the budget, for the council to bring up final questions before next week.

The council talked about adjusting the tax rate, but the consensus was to not make any changes from the proposed budget.

Even though in the proposed budget public safety pay is increasing, City Manager Bob Cowell said there’s still work to be done in the future.

“Things to look ahead in the next year there’s going to be another need to push again on compensation because we got most of the folks now where we want to have them kind of started but now, we have to start making some separation in those based on tenure year, as well as just time they have been with the city ad stuff too,” Bob Cowell, Roanoke city manager.

The next city council meeting will be on May 13 when the council will adopt the budget.