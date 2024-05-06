Bonsack residents react to anti-semitic flyers found in their yard

Anti-semitic flyers are being tossed into people’s front yards in Bonsack neighborhoods.

A bag with corn kernels and a flyer were in dozens of yards on Huntridge Road.

Jeremy Hinrichs, a Bonsack resident, called them bags of hate.

“It is, in fact something very racially charged so yeah, unfortunately, I don’t know anything about where it came from,” Hinrichs said.

Hinrichs didn’t know what it was but was shocked when he picked it up and read what it said.

“Yeah, it said, ‘Diversity means fewer white people. Inclusion means exclusion of white people. Equity means stealing from white people.’ And it says ‘Watch..’ I’m not going to say who it is because they don’t need advertising,” he said.

On the flyer, there is a QR code that took us to a page with dozens and dozens of anti-semitic flyers, just like the one found in the Ziplock bags.

We found multiple houses with these bags thrown into their yards while driving up and down Huntridge Road in the Bonsack neighborhood.

We chatted with one neighbor who said that this kind of thing doesn’t usually happen in the area, that it’s usually very quiet.

Hinrichs hopes this form of anti-semitism stops.

“I also don’t want this happening, you know I’m not the target of this hatred, so it’s easier for me to say it’s just all hot air but if I was somebody that was being targeted here, that would be a different story,” he said.

Roanoke County Police said they have received more than five reports regarding the flyers, mostly in the Mt. Pleasant area.

If police were to see someone leaving them in yards, it would be considered a littering charge or could be investigated as a hate crime.