‘Heartbreaking’: Neighbors react after deadly Northwest Roanoke gas station shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – People living and working in a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood are on edge Wednesday night. This after an overnight shooting at a nearby gas station left one dead and sent another to the hospital.

“I saw the police line over there,” nearby business owner, Mike Pelton says. “I saw the little flags in the parking lot and said, ‘Well, somebody got shot.’”

It was just after midnight when police were called out to the Shell Gas Station off Melrose Ave. NW. When they showed up, they found a woman who’d been shot and killed in a car outside of the gas station, and another man at a nearby business with gunshot wounds.

“It’s going to happen no matter where you are,” Pelton says. “I’ve had it happen in front of my own house.”

Part of what has neighbors so concerned — police haven’t arrested anyone and they don’t have any suspects.

“It was really tragic to see something like that,” neighbor Monique Bishop says.

Bishop says she stopped by, like many, hoping to learn what led to the night’s deadly events. Something investigators don’t yet have the answers too either.

“I saw some people sitting on the sidewalk, they looked visibly upset,” Bishop says. “That was heartbreaking to see something so close to where you live.”

Still, those like Bishop and Pelton say, they’re not letting the night leave them fearful. They hope others don’t either.

“This whole side of town gets a bad wrap, but that are good people,” Pelton says.

Authorities haven’t released either of the victims’ names and there’s no word on the man’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police.