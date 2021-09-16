Virginia Tech’s campus master plan awarded merit for accessible design efforts

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s master campus plan was awarded a merit for Excellence in Landscape for Open Space Plan. The Infinite Loop and Green Links included in the plan have universal design features to boost accessibility and mobility throughout the campus.

The Infinite Loop will be 2.1 miles and act as an outer ring to the Drillfield, and the Green Links will stretch 3.5 miles throughout campus.

The Greek Links will extend through the Drillfield to major areas on campus and are envisioned as landscape corridors that will have trees that provide shade and other natural elements.

University officials said they hope this plan will show they are thinking beyond the baseline of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance by reimagining the way the campus can be navigated with a singular goal in mind: One design works for all.

This new landscape will replace stairways, indirect pathways, and steep slopes. The project supports pedestrian, bicycle, scooter, car, public transit, and even autonomous vehicle transportation in the future as well as serving as a platform for enhancing socialization, recreation, and research.

Ad

The Infinite Loop and Green Links “respond to the five overarching goals of Beyond Boundaries, and specifically, these initiatives facilitate accessibility and mobility and foster an inclusive campus experience,” said Liza Morris, assistant vice president for planning and university architect.