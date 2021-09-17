10 arrested, one man wanted in connection to narcotic round-up in Bedford County

Top row, left to right: Derrick Reid Anderson, Trevor Lamont Calloway, Jeremiah Lawson, Patricia Fielder Johnson and Christian Danielle Windle. Bottom row, left to right: Quincy Scott Hairston, Jeremy Tremain Steptoe, Tuesday Carter, Elicia Dawn Dickson and Stacy Larz Musgrove. Wanted man: Rashard Lee Paige.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – 10 people were arrested on a total of 15 charges and a man is still wanted after a narcotic round-up by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the following individuals are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Bedford Facility in connection to the following charges:

Derrick Reid Anderson | One count distribution of a controlled substance

Trevor Lamont Calloway | One count distribution of a controlled substance

Elicia Dawn Dickson | One possession of a controlled substance

Quincy Scott Hairston | Two counts distribution of a controlled substance

Patricia Fielder Johnson | One count distribution of a controlled substance

Jeremiah Lawson | One count distribution of a controlled substance

Tuesday Carter, police say she was found with one of the others | One count FTA out of Roanoke County for Dangerous Drugs and Probation Violation out of Roanoke County

Stacy Larz Musgrove | One count Distribution of a controlled substance

Jeremy Tremain Steptoe | Two counts Distribution of a controlled substance

Christian Danielle Windle | One count of possession of a controlled substance

Authorities tell us that Rashard Lee Paige is still wanted on “outstanding narcotic charges.”

Anyone with information on these wanted subjects is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.