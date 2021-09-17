Painted plows bring music to the streets of Lynchburg

Music is hitting the streets of Lynchburg, but not in a way you’d expect.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Music is hitting the streets of Lynchburg, but not in a way you’d expect.

Painted snowplows now feature the artwork of music genres, like hip hop, disco, jazz, and heavy metal.

Members of the Hill City’s public works department put brushes to blades to create eight vibrant images.

We’re told it’s meant to be a team-building exercise for employees and show off their pride to the community.

“We wanted to do something for the citizens because we don’t want just a boring ole silver plow. We do this all for the citizens. We do it so that they know we take a whole lot of pride in our work,” said Dyani Campbell of the Lynchburg public works department.

The department also painted plows two years ago, featuring a winter theme. They hope to paint even more next year.