Candles cause early morning Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday.

Crews responded to the home at 838 Hughes Street at 5:12 a.m. and found flames coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 7:11 a.m.

The bedroom suffered heavy fire, smoke, heat, and water damage. The rest of the house suffered heat and smoke damage.

People were inside when the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely.

One resident was treated and released on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew for smoke inhalation.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, a safety officer. Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for one hour and 34 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department, Danville Water and Gas Department and Danville Police Department assisted on scene.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the on-scene officers and determined to be careless handling of candles.