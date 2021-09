More than 2,000 customers without power in parts of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Some Roanoke residents are experiencing power outages in the city Friday night.

Officials with Roanoke’s E-911 Center said the widespread power outages affecting areas east of Peters Creek Road between Hershberger Road and Melrose Ave NW.

As of 9:40 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 2,296 customers are without power.

AEP reports that power will be restored by 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.