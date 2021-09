Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is injured after a shooting in Roanoke Friday night.

At about 8:36 p.m., Roanoke Police received a call regarding a shooting at the corner of Norway Ave NW and Juniper Street NW.

Police said it’s still early in the investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

