Virginia Museum of Transportation celebrates summer with Car-B-Ques

A few dozen people spent the night at the Virginia Museum of Transportation to bring together classic cars, live music and fun in the railyard.

A few dozen people spent the night at the Virginia Museum of Transportation to bring together classic cars, live music and fun in the railyard.

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a great night to be out in downtown Roanoke Friday to get an early start on the weekend. A few dozen people spent the night at the Virginia Museum of Transportation’s Car-B-Que.

The event brings together classic cars, live bands and fun in the rail yard.

While the museum is famous for its train collection, it also has busses, cars and more.

Museum leaders said these events help expose people to everything they have to offer.

“Surprisingly we get a lot of people that actually grew up in Roanoke and have never been to the museum and once they come here, they really enjoy it and were really glad they showed up and saw what they did,” VMT board past-president Ken Lanford said. “It’s just been a great event for us to have, people like to come out and show off their cars.”

The events are all for a good cause.

The VMT relies heavily on admissions and donations to keep the doors open.