Crews respond to 5-acre brush fire in Roanoke County, believe it was ‘human-caused’

Happened on Saturday at about 12:20 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

On Saturday, the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire that they think was human-caused.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – On Saturday, the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire that they think was “human-caused.”

At about 12:20 p.m., crews were sent to Bohon Hollow Road and Hillcrest Road for the report of a fire.

Authorities say after investigating, it seems as if someone caused the fire, and at this time, are unsure if it was accidental or on purpose. According to the department, there were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged.

At this time, the fire is under investigation and further follow-up will be conducted, the department reports.

