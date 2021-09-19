Juvenile dies in overnight shooting at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile is dead after a shooting at The Pittyslvania County Fairgrounds Saturday night. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information to help them find the suspect.

Law enforcement officials say it happened at the fairgrounds in the Ringgold Community of Pittsylvania County.

The Sheriff’s Office says one individual, who is a juvenile, was fatally injured as a result of the incident.

The Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers has offered up to $5000 in reward offerings for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this incident.

The victim’s identity is not being released due to the age of the victim.

You can call the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.