Toys 4 Bot-E-Tots starts its 2021 toy drive campaign in Fincastle to ensure kids have a present Christmas morning

FINCASTLE, Va. – Toys 4 Bot-E-Tots has started its 2021 toy drive campaign.

It’s kicking it off with a local poker run, followed by a pork chop barbeque dinner.

It’s all for raising money and donations for the organization’s annual holiday toy drive.

Officials say this event is crucial to making sure kids have a present for Christmas morning. More than 350 families in Botetourt stand to benefit.

”Our efforts right here concentrate locally in Botetourt County and the children here through social services and the angel tree program,” Matt Ward said.

You can make donations at any Bank of Fincastle branch.