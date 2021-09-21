Man charged in Pulaski County Interstate 81 crash that hospitalized a state trooper

Aftermath of a crash on Interstate 81 near the Draper exit on Sept. 21, 2021.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 81 on Tuesday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Near Exit 92, the Draper exit, a trooper stopped to help a disabled vehicle, a Chevy Ram 1500, which happened to belong to an off-duty trooper.

While the two were waiting for a tow service, their vehicles were hit by a 1996 Lincoln Town Car also going northbound, according to police.

The responding trooper was taken to the hospital, while police said the off-duty trooper was not hurt.

The trooper has since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Lincoln, Aron Galmon, 27, from Louisiana, is charged with reckless driving, driving without a driver’s license, operating a vehicle without registration and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police believe Galmon lost control and hit both vehicles.