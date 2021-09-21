Cloudy icon
66º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam visits Lynchburg school

Her Tuesday stop was part of her back-to-school tour

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg City Schools, Pamela Northam, Education
Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg as a part of her Back to School Tour.
Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg as a part of her Back to School Tour.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg on Tuesday, as a part of her statewide back-to-school tour.

She visited the Hutcherson Early Learning Center, a school dedicated to preschool children and some students with special needs.

Northam said that age is crucial for brain development, particularly after the year we’ve had in the pandemic.

“We’re very excited to hear the vaccine is going to be available for our kiddos from [ages] five to 11 now, and I think that’s really going to help us a lot because our teachers and school staff are working so hard to keep them safe. So, we want to get beyond this pandemic. I know it’s coming, but until then, the best thing we can do as a community to protect them is to get vaccinated,” said Northam.

We’re told the First Lady read to a preschool class and thanked teachers for their hard work during the past year.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook