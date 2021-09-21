Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam visits Lynchburg school

Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg as a part of her Back to School Tour.

Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg as a part of her Back to School Tour.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg on Tuesday, as a part of her statewide back-to-school tour.

She visited the Hutcherson Early Learning Center, a school dedicated to preschool children and some students with special needs.

Northam said that age is crucial for brain development, particularly after the year we’ve had in the pandemic.

“We’re very excited to hear the vaccine is going to be available for our kiddos from [ages] five to 11 now, and I think that’s really going to help us a lot because our teachers and school staff are working so hard to keep them safe. So, we want to get beyond this pandemic. I know it’s coming, but until then, the best thing we can do as a community to protect them is to get vaccinated,” said Northam.

We’re told the First Lady read to a preschool class and thanked teachers for their hard work during the past year.