Staffing shortage at Franklin County Humane Society preventing it from taking in any more pets

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A staffing shortage at the Franklin County Humane Society is preventing the nonprofit from taking any more pets into its care.

Right now, the center has more than 300 pets.

The main issue is two of the center’s veterinarians are leaving, and they are unable to run the clinic.

The center said there is usually only one veterinarian candidate for every 14 job openings.

”We need people to be responsible, to spay and neuter, and to take care of these little animals. And I’m really afraid what will happen when we’re not here to open our doors seven days a week.”

The center has taken in about 1,600 pets this year.

If you would like to help, by donating or volunteering, call 540-489-3491.