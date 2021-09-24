Clear icon
Local News

Authorities searching for missing 80-year-old man in Henry County

He was last seen on Thursday in the Chatham Road area

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Henry County, Missing senior
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.
(Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man.

Authorities say Billy Beaver was last seen near Chatham Road on Thursday, Sept. 23. We were told he was wearing a brown shirt with faded blue jeans and is driving in a gray 2004 Ford Ranger single cab with a Virginia license plate reading: XGG- 4189.

Officers say he might be going to visit family in Gibsonville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding Beaver is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

